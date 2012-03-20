LiveU Powers Sinclair Group ENG



HACKENSACK, N.J.: Sinclair Broadcast Group has deployed ENG backpacks from LiveU for use at its stations nationwide in covering local news.



LiveU’s LU60 cellular ENG backpack is the company’s flagship product and reportedly the first bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology. It is designed to offer up to 1080 HD video and sub-second latency for a satellite-like experience.



“Our local news departments strive to deliver the highest quality news product to our viewers,” said Del Parks, Sinclair Broadcast Group vice president of engineering and operations, in a press release. “LiveU’s LU60 technology provides us with an efficient and nimble way to get our reporters out into the field, bringing the news home to our viewers in the quickest manner possible. “



The LU60 packs were deployed to over 20 Sinclair stations throughout the country, and were chosen for their consistency and resiliency.





