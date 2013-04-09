LiveU Adds Sony's XDCAM Camcorder

LAS VEGAS -- LiveU announced compatibility with Sony’s professional PDW-700 camcorder for live video coverage. LiveU’s handheld LU40 video uplink device will be integrated with and Sony’s XDCAM shoulder-mounted camcorders, starting with the PDW-700 model, using a dedicated bracket.



LiveU’s LU40 provides an uplink using up to six network connections by bonding or using 4G LTE/3G, WiMAX, Wi-Fi and LAN video transmission. With its integral touchscreen, the LU40 provides simple yet flexible mechanisms for either local or remote control.