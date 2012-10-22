Livestream Launches the $399 Flat-Rate Service

NEW YORK– Livestream has a new Premium Plan that includes unlimited bandwidth, storage and an embeddable video player for $399 a month.



The Livestream Premium Plan includes seven-day-a-week phone support. The Premium Plan also includes a full suite of Live Video Tools, Live Blogging Tools, and the ability to use Live Event Pages on Livestream, Facebook or any website. The company also offers a $49 a month Basic Plan with unlimited event archiving and a Free Plan that allows for unlimited ad-free streaming with a one month archive.