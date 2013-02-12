Livestream Launches Live Production Switcher Software

NEW YORK -- Livestream announced the release of Livestream Studio, the software-only edition of its live video switcher hardware, the Livestream Studio HD500. Livestream Studio works exclusively with any Blackmagic Design capture-and-playback device, and runs on Microsoft Windows

Key features include:

Supports up to five live video inputs or output via connected Blackmagic devices

Live HD output in analog, HDMI or HD-SDI via connected Blackmagic devices

Full field-rate multi-view to preview cameras in real-time with audio levels

Live transitions

Live audio mixing

Graphics overlay, transparency and dynamic titling

Record to full resolution Blackmagic MJPEG AVI

Playback video clip files with automatic transition to live inputs

Built-in encoder enabling one-click live streaming in HD multi-bitrate to the Livestream platform, YouTube Live, Ustream, Akamai, Wowza Media Server and any CDN or server that supports RTMP

Includes two months of phone support w

Livestream Studio is available worldwide today for $1,999. A free evaluation version is available at livestream.com/studiosoftware.