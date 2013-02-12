Livestream Launches Live Production Switcher Software
NEW YORK -- Livestream announced the release of Livestream Studio, the software-only edition of its live video switcher hardware, the Livestream Studio HD500. Livestream Studio works exclusively with any Blackmagic Design capture-and-playback device, and runs on Microsoft Windows
Key features include:
- Supports up to five live video inputs or output via connected Blackmagic devices
- Live HD output in analog, HDMI or HD-SDI via connected Blackmagic devices
- Full field-rate multi-view to preview cameras in real-time with audio levels
- Live transitions
- Live audio mixing
- Graphics overlay, transparency and dynamic titling
- Record to full resolution Blackmagic MJPEG AVI
- Playback video clip files with automatic transition to live inputs
- Built-in encoder enabling one-click live streaming in HD multi-bitrate to the Livestream platform, YouTube Live, Ustream, Akamai, Wowza Media Server and any CDN or server that supports RTMP
- Includes two months of phone support w
Livestream Studio is available worldwide today for $1,999. A free evaluation version is available at livestream.com/studiosoftware.
