Livestream Launches Live Production Switcher Software

NEW YORK -- Livestream announced the release of Livestream Studio, the software-only edition of its live video switcher hardware, the Livestream Studio HD500. Livestream Studio works exclusively with any Blackmagic Design capture-and-playback device, and runs on Microsoft Windows

Key features include:

  • Supports up to five live video inputs or output via connected Blackmagic devices
  • Live HD output in analog, HDMI or HD-SDI via connected Blackmagic devices
  • Full field-rate multi-view to preview cameras in real-time with audio levels
  • Live transitions
  • Live audio mixing
  • Graphics overlay, transparency and dynamic titling
  • Record to full resolution Blackmagic MJPEG AVI
  • Playback video clip files with automatic transition to live inputs
  • Built-in encoder enabling one-click live streaming in HD multi-bitrate to the Livestream platform, YouTube Live, Ustream, Akamai, Wowza Media Server and any CDN or server that supports RTMP
  • Includes two months of phone support w

Livestream Studio is available worldwide today for $1,999. A free evaluation version is available at livestream.com/studiosoftware.