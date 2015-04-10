Livestream for News Expands with Raycom Deal

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Livestream, a Brooklyn-based company that develops technology for sharing live events, has announced that Raycom Media has implemented ‘Livestream for News ‘ at all of its 49 TV stations across the country. With this expansion, ‘Livestream for News’ is now used by more than 200 stations in the U.S.

‘Livestream for News’ creates a 24/7 online news channel by streaming a station’s live newscast and most recent newscast. It also allows stations to insert online ads into the broadcast’s commercial breaks, creating a new revenue stream.

‘Livestream for News’ requires an inventory split with broadcasters, but is available at no additional cost. A monthly licensing fee is another payment option.