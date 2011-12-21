Links Broadcast chooses ScheduALL’s SMB package to manage UK transmission distribution

ScheduALL has announced that Links Broadcast, UK provider of broadcast services and facilities, has selected the company’s ScheduLINK system to manage its comprehensive transmission distribution needs, including feeds, uplinks, satellite trucks and business resources.

Links Broadcast had been leveraging an in-house spreadsheet system, based on Microsoft Excel, to handle its scheduling and management needs. Over time, and as the business grew, the company broadened its services to include HD and SD satellite broadcast, production facilities and satellite ground services. As a result, Links Broadcast determined that its bespoke system could no longer effectively manage the increasing complexity of services, so it turned to ScheduALL.