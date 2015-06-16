Trending

LINK: Vimeo Offers Toolset to Allow Anyone to Create Pay Video Site

NEW YORK--Online/OTT video channel Vimeo is introducing a new toolset that will allow anyone to set up their own paywalled video channel. Video creators will be able to set their own subscription rates, while Vimeo will provide a dashboard to track data, all while take a 10 percent cut of subscrption revenues. Mashable has the story