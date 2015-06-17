Link: ITU: At Least 48 Countries Have Made DTV Switch
WASHINGTON - According to the International Telecommunication Union, at least 48 countries have made the switch to digital TV. At a conference in 2006, ITU set a target date of June 17, 2015 for countries in Region 1 (Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia and the Islamic Republic of Iran) to complete the transition. To read John Eggerton's full story, head over to B&C.
