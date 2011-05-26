Linear Acoustic Partners With Snell on New Audio Products



Linear Acoustic is working with Snell in developing upmixing loudness control products incorporating Linear Acoustic’s UpMax and AeroMax technologies in Snell’s IQ modular product line.



“We are pleased to be working with the innovative professionals at Snell,” said Tim Carroll, Linear Acoustic’s founder and president. “Broadcasters and other attendees of the 2011 NAB Show were very interested in the new 3G conversion modules for the company's signature IQ Modular solution.”



Snell’s existing IQ module series includes audio processing functionalities, and the partnership with Linear Acoustic will expand these functionalities to include stereo to 5.1 upmixing and loudness control.



“We are excited to be working with Linear Acoustic, a leader in the field of audio technology,” said Steve Cole, Snell’s modular product manager, “Working together, we are able to bring significant benefits to our customers looking for industry-leading audio control solutions.”



