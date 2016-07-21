Limelight Boosts U.K.’s Channel 4 VOD Delivery

TEMPE, ARIZ.—Digital content delivery provider Limelight Networks is offering a hand to U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 with its on-demand programming delivery by providing its Limelight Orchestrate Content Delivery platform.

According to Channel 4, more than half of its viewers between the ages of 16-34 are registered with its All 4 on-demand service. By using the Limelight Orchestrate Content Delivery system, the broadcasters can scale to meet high viewing demands and provide consistent performance.

The Orchestrate includes an integrated suite of content delivery technology and services that helps organizations secure digital content and deliver multi-screen experiences.