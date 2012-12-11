LIME delivers premium TV content via Internet with Entone FusionTV

LIME, a division of Cable & Wireless Communications (CWC) Caribbean, has selected the Entone FusionTV solution to power its premium Pay-TV service delivered over the Internet.

With adaptive-bitrate (ABR) and HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technologies, Entone’s FusionTV solution ensures uninterrupted video delivery across any network, enabling LIME to reliably deliver its Pay-TV service over various network conditions. By connecting an Entone Hybrid TV device to a broadband network, LIME subscribers can instantly access more than 130 channels and stream on-demand services (OTT) via a seamless user interface.