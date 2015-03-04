Lilly Broadcasting Signs Up Rentrak for Audience Measurement

PORTLAND, ORE. – Rentrak, a provider of consumer viewership information for movies, TV and on-demand based in Portland, Ore., has signed an agreement with Lilly Broadcasting Group to provide local market TV ratings for stations including WSEE (CBS) and WSEE2 (CW) in Erie, Pennsylvania, and WENY (ABC) and WENY2 (CBS) in Elmira, New York. Lilly Broadcasting will have full access to all Rentrak services.

Based in Massachusettes, Lilly Broadcasting is a privately owned broadcasting company founded in 1984 by George and Brian Lilly. Kevin Lilly currently serves as the company’s president.