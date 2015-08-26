LG Triples OLED TV Line

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—LG Electronics USA announced pricing and availability for the latest addition to its OLED TV line, the EF9500 flat OLED 4KTV series, scheduled to begin arriving at retailers nationwide in September.



LG said the introduction of the EF9500 OLED 4KTV series triples the number of models in less than a year. The new series introduces flat-screen models to LG’s OLED line up, which also includes the EG9600 and EG9700 series of Curved OLED 4KTVs and its EC9300 Full HD Curved OLED TV model. LG now offers OLED TVs in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch class sizes, both curved and flat configurations, and 1080p and 4K resolutions.



LG notes that blacks rendered by its OLED TV are up to “200 times deeper than those of an LCD panel,” and feature the capability to display high dynamic range content “from both streaming content partners and external source devices.” LG said its EG9600 Curved OLED 4K TV series soon will receive a firmware update that enables streaming of HDR content from current and future providers.



The 55EC9300 Full HD Curved OLED TV is now priced at $2,499, more than 75 percent lower than the price of LG’s first-generation 55-inch class model, which first sold for $14,999 two years ago. The new flat EF9500 series and the curved EG9600 series will be available at the same price—$6,999 for the 65-inch model and $5,499 for the 55-inch model.



Series, models and suggested pricing for LG’s full line up of OLED TVs include:





EF9500 – OLED 4K TV

65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal) model 65EF9500: $6,999 55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal) model 55EF9500: $5,499

EG9600 – OLED 4K TV

65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal) model 65EG9600: $6,999 55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal) model 55EG9600: $5,499

EG9700 – OLED 4K TV

77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal) model 77EG9700: $24,999