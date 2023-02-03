LG: Enhanced Ads Boost Purchases

With recession fears wreaking havoc on ad budgets, a new survey from LG Ad Solutions suggests that there are ways of making those budgets more efficient by using enhanced ads to boost the chances of a consumer buying a brand’s product.

The survey found that nearly half of all consumers are likely to engage with enhanced TV ads, with 94% saying they are more likely to buy brands using enhanced ads. Examples of enhanced ads include those with dynamic QR codes or ads that change messaging based on time of day, are location specific or are weather triggered.

According to on-line research conducted by LG Ad Solutions among 807 consumers, projectable to the US population, 82% of consumers say they like enhanced ads overall with 93% saying they feel favorably towards brands that utilize enhanced ads.

Additional findings from the research include: