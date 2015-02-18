LG Electronics Partners With Dow on Quantum Dot HDTVs

PHILADELPHIA—LG is teaming up with Dow Chemical on quantum dot TVs. Dow said it will provide “cadmium-free quantum dot technology” for LG’s new Ultra HD quantum dot TVs, unveiled at the 2015 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last month. Dow said its quantum dot technology, licensed from Nanoco Group plc, will provide LG with a consistent supply.



Dow Electronic Materials has a global licensing agreement for Nanoco’s cadmium-free quantum dot technology. Under the terms of the agreement, Dow Electronic Materials has exclusive worldwide rights for the sale, marketing and manufacture of Nanoco’s cadmium-free quantum dots for use in electronic displays. The manufacturing process will utilize Nanoco’s patented, molecular-seeding technology, which enables high-volume manufacturing, the companies said.



LG announced in December it would show quantum dot TV at CES. Quantum dot display technology is said to render a wider color gamut than typical LCD display screens, and may meet Rec. 2020, the recommendation of the International Telecommunications Union for the broadcast standard of ultra high-definition 4KTV. Rec. 2020 specifies a color gamut that is 150 percent of NTSC, or the standard used for analog TV. A team of 3M scientists described quantum dot technology as the most “practical solution” for covering the Rec. 2020 color gamut on a television display.



Quantum dot TV technology is still in the early stages, but LG plans to offer QDTV sets commerically this year, and DisplaySearch predicts shipments of 1.3 million quantum dot TV sets in 2015 and 18.7 million in 2018.



