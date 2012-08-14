Level 3 Tapped by ‘PBS NewsHour’

BROOMFIELD, COLO.: Level 3 Communications said it has been selected by MacNeil/Lehrer Productions, which produces “PBS NewsHour” and PBS Convention coverage, to provide live, high-definition video feeds of the Democratic and Republican National Conventions. Using Level 3’s Vyvx Solutions, MacNeil/Lehrer will produce and deliver video coverage of each of the four-day events to PBS’ large viewer base.



Journalists Judy Woodruff and Gwen Ifill will co-anchor broadcast coverage of the conventions and “NewsHour” correspondent Hari Sreenivasan will extend the coverage online via the NewsHour’s interactive digital map center and “NewsHour All Hours,” a 24-hour live stream on multiple channels that offers viewers an “all-access pass” to the conventions.



Under the terms of the agreement, Level 3 is providing MacNeil/Lehrer with broadcast services for each multi-day event, with digital connections in Washington, D.C. and to the respective convention venues. Each connection will offer Vyvx encoding, decoding, transmission and local access.



The Republican National Convention will be held in Tampa, Fla. from Aug. 27-30, and the Democratic National Convention will be held in Charlotte, N.C. from Sept. 3-6.