Lenzworks Captures ‘Relative Race’ With Panasonic VariCam LT Cams

NEWARK, N.J.—As a group of four couples were in a race to travel from Miami to Boston as part of the reality competition “Relative Race,” Lenzworks relied on Panasonic’s VariCam LT 4K cinema camcorders to grab all the action. Lenzworks stocked up on 12 VariCams for the second season of the 10-episode series, which was produced for BYUtv.

Tom Zdunich, Lenzworks president/creative director, highlighted the cameras’ ergonomics, light weight and low light performance as reasons why the production went with the VariCam LT. Zdunich also cited the cameras ability to shoot ProRes and in native 5000 ISO.

The cameras were split up amongst four crews—each of which comprised of an A and B team—to capture footage as the teams traveled from Miami to Boston, competed in challenges, and discovered unknown relatives. Lenzworks outfitted the VariCams with Fujinon 19-90mm Cabrio PL compact zoom lenses.

“Relative Race” is expected to air on BYUtv in March 2017.