Lawo To Discontinue V_remote 4, Three V_matrix Apps

Lawo's Hyper-Density SDI/IP Conversion and Routing Platform is one of the potential product replacements.

RASTATT, Germany—Lawo today informed customers it was ending production of its V_remote4 and vm_mv apps for the V_matrix due to discontinuation of key components and “other factors,” the company announced in an email to customers.

Both the apps and the V_remote4 will be discontinued effective Jan. 31, 2023, the company said.

Lawo will continue full repair service for product components during their two-year factory warranty period and long-term support as spelled out in the company’s terms and conditions of their sale, the email said..

The V_remote4, an all-in-one solution for IP-based remote production, was introduced at IBC 2015. The unit provided all transport and processing requirements for video and audio in WAN-based remote productions and was also used in standard contribution applications, it said.

As alternatives, the company suggested customers consider its .edge SDI/IP conversion and routing platform or its V_matrix IP-based software-defined video processing and multiviewer platform.

The discontinued apps include the vm_mx24.4, vm_mv18-4 and vm_mv16-4 virtual modules for the V_matrix C100 core processing blades. Lawo is suggesting the vm_dmv for the V_matrix as an alternative.