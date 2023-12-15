Lamar University Deploys Riedel Solutions

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications has announced that Lamar University, one of the fastest growing universities in Texas, has upped its game with the addition of Riedel's cutting-edge communication solutions for use in its stadium control room and a newly designed 24-foot broadcast trailer from Allied Broadcast Group.

Equipped with an Artist-1024 digital matrix intercom, 10 Bolero wireless beltpacks, and eight RSP-1216 SmartPanels, in both the control room and the mobile unit, Lamar University is now able to use one system for multiple teams across different venues, enabling it to cover various events from sporting activities to commencement ceremonies, both efficiently and reliably, Riedel reported.

"The flexibility of the system is what amazed me," said Scott Price, associate director of broadcast and AV, Lamar University. "When I tried out the headset, it was rock solid without a hiccup or dropout, and the clarity was incredible! I had no problem hearing what was said — even in a crowded, noisy venue. Bolero is physically sturdier, more reliable, and audibly clearer than other systems I've tried. The unmatched clarity, range, durability, and scalability of the Bolero wireless intercom, along with the flexibility of Artist and the SmartPanels, made Riedel the clear choice for us."

Previously, the university faced the challenge of coordinating multiple teams and volunteers across different venues. Now, with just three antennas, they can cover the entire campus. Paired with the new control room and mobile unit, which are both using Riedel's integrated solutions, Lamar can now cover additional events campus-wide, providing a unified communication platform with far fewer pieces of equipment required, streamlining operations for camera operators, engineering teams, marketing professionals, athletic directors, and students involved in the production. For instance, Price and his team can ensure constant and clear communication with camera operators, even beyond the endzone and into the building. In addition, they can color balance the cameras without interfering with the producer, Riedel reported.

The mobile unit, designed and built by Allied Broadcast Group, contains a mirror image of the control room's Artist, Bolero, and SmartPanels, providing a familiar set of tools and cost-effective flexibility for the production teams.

Instead of trenching fiber across the campus to reach distant venues, Lamar University can now deploy the mobile unit to cover additional campus sporting events such as volleyball, baseball, and eventually tennis. Students can get valuable real-world experience in both a control room and mobile truck environment, learning broadcast on state-of-the-art professional equipment, the companies said.

"We are excited to support the next generation of professionals in learning our products — in both Lamar's new control room and the mobile unit from Allied Broadcast. This deployment is significant for both Riedel and the industry as it demonstrates the versatility of Artist and Bolero solutions in educational settings as well as mobile units," said Ben Gabrielson, regional sales manager, Southwest, Riedel Communications. "We are thrilled to be involved with Lamar University and look forward to seeing how this collaboration will enhance their events as well as their students' education."