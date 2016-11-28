Lacrosse League Goes OTT With Sportsrocket
NEW YORK—The National Lacrosse League is looking to spread its reach with fans by going over-the-top with a video platform from Sportsrocket. The OTT platform will offer three subscriptions tiers, including a full-season pass, a single-team pass and a single-game pass. Free content, including ad-supported games on a 24-hour delay, will also be available.
For more information, read the full story on TVT’s sister publication B&C.
