KXAS-TV cuts the ribbon on new broadcast, multimedia facility

KXAS-TV, the NBC O&O service the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, officially opened The Studios at DFW, a new broadcast and multimedia news facility, during a ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 1.

The new facility, south of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, includes three HD control rooms, four production studios, 1.5 million feet of cabling and a 4000sq ft data center with about a half petabyte of storage. The media operations center manages more than 500 video sources for distribution throughout the building.

In addition to KXAS, the new facility will serve as home to Telemundo 39 and 12 NBCU businesses, including NBC News’ news bureau.

According to Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 president and general manager, the station worked closely with the Fort Worth city government to keep the operation in the city. However, the new facility is “located in a more centralized location to better serve all the communities of North Texas,” Ehlmann said.

The building, located on the site of the former Greater Southwest International Airport, replaces the building that served as the home to the station (which originally signed on air as WBAP-TV) for the past 65 years. The new facility took four years from inception to completion.

News reports produced at the new facility will be distributed on NBC 5, Telemundo 39, COZI TV, NBCDFW.com and via Mobile DTV.