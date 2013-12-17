KVIE-TV Rebuilds Master Control With NVerzion Automation System

SALT LAKE CITY —California PBS member station KVIE-TV has rebuilt its master control with the NVerzion automation system. The NVerzion system leverages software enhancements and hardware technologies that increase the speed of file-based workflows and lower the station’s capital expense.



“Our master control unit was more than eight years old, so a complete rebuild was needed to maximize our workflow efficiency,” said Greg Johnson, director of engineering at KVIE-TV. “KVIE has been utilizing NVerzion automation since the 1990s, so it was logical to turn to this company to provide us with an end-to-end system for the three channels we operate in the nation’s 20th largest television market. As a non-profit, community-owned station, cost containment is always extremely important and the cost of ongoing support with NVerzion is substantially lower than other automation system providers.”



The automation system includes a redundant NBase SQL media database management configuration, NVerzion NView database viewer, four NControl(MC) master control transmission playlists, NConvert manual and automated traffic interface, three NGest professional dubbing and recording software applications and NTime event scheduling application. In addition, NVerzion provided two NPoint video preparation licenses for segmenting and trimming, NCommand machine status and control, dual EMC-NT Ethernet machine controllers for a reliable and fault-tolerant configuration, and a CPIM creative protocol interface module for the BXF traffic communications.



NVerzion’s CPIM module supports the BXF protocol, enabling KVIE to integrate that standard into its workflow. The module communicates seamlessly with KVIE's ProTrack system and future Live Log via a file-based communication method to instantly execute schedule changes from either the NVerzion automation or the Myers traffic system.



KVIE operates three channels in the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto market.