KTUD-LP Asks FCC to Shut Down Analog Transmitter

LAS VEGAS: Low-power TV station KTUD is once again requesting permission from the Federal Communications Commission to shut down its analog signal. Station management says it can’t afford to continue running both digital and an analog transmitters, but its analog assignment is the primary channel protected under Class A status.



Barry Garratt, vice president of engineering for Las Vegas TV Partners, said the KTUD analog transmitter has been dark since November of 2009, but the station’s special temporary authority ran out Nov. 30, 2010.



“We then had to turn it back on for a week or so and have again filed for an STA,” Garratt said. “Unfortunately there is no way to transfer and make KTUD-LD our primary license although I am in contact with the FCC asking for a ruling. I would like to give back Ch. 25 which is our analog channel and make Ch. 20 our primary.”



Low-power, translator and booster TV stations were not subject to the June 2009 digital transition when most full-power stations cut analog signals. The commission in October issued a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to gather information on a potential mid-2012 transition for remaining broadcasters. It would apply to more than 2,450 LPTVs, 520 Class A stations and 4,500 licensed translators.

-- Deborah D. McAdams