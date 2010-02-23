KTMW goes digital with NVerzion automation

KTMW, a religious broadcaster owned by Alpha and Omega Communications in Salt Lake City, made a last-minute switch to NVerzion to ensure the station’s successful completion of a simultaneous flash cut from analog to digital broadcast, as well as the installation of a complete automation system to manage the new broadcast.

KTMW has provided the people of Utah and parts of Nevada, Wyoming and Idaho Christian and secular programming since 2001. Granted an original construction permit after the FCC finalized the DTV allotment plan, KTMW did not receive a companion channel for a DTV station and, therefore, faced the daunting task of a changeover from an analog broadcast to digital with minimal dead air time.

The station currently provides programming and services through a single SD channel. The NVerzion automation installation included NVerzion’s Compact Lite package with NControl, NGest, NBase/NView, NTime and NPoint, as well as EMC device control with router interface, giving KTMW the ability to fully automate and customize station operations according to current requirements, while giving the station room to add additional channels in the future.