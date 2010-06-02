KTech Intros LPTV Digital Translator Assistance Plan



KTech Telecom has announced that a new financing program to help television translator owners and operators make the switch to DTV operation as part of the initiative set in place through the National Telecommunications Information Administration (NTIA).



The U.S. Congress earmarked $44 million in 2008 to assist translator owners and operators install digital transmission equipment in a program administered by the NTIA. One of the sticking points in that program is that it operates on a reimbursement basis, requiring translator owners/operators to make a significant cash outlay before being compensated by the NTIA.



KTech has introduced its own financing program to help overcome this hurdle. The company has agreed to provide digital translator equipment to owners and operators with approved credit by entering into a purchase agreement based on a secured promissory note. The note will be repayable within six months, or upon receipt of reimbursement from the NTIA, whichever occurs first. KTech has implemented this financing option on a first-come, first-served basis and will be offering it for a limited time only.



For more information, contact KTech Communications at 818-773-0333 or visit the company’s Web site at www.ktechtelecom.com.



