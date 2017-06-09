KTBS-TV Taps Avid for News, Production Workflow Upgrade

BURLINGTON, MASS.—An independent TV station in Shreveport, La., KTBS-TV made advancements to its production and news workflow and boosted its storage capacity with the addition of Avid’s MediaCentral Platform and Nexis storage platform.

Based off previous experience with Avid, KTBS went with the new Avid workflow to host all of its data in a central location, allowing for the collaboration between the station’s newsroom, production and promotions department, providing access and shared content to all users.

New to the Avid MediaCentral platform is the x.news plug-in. Developed by Avid Alliance Partner x.news Information Technology, x.news is a story research tool that will accelerate KTBS newsgathering and story creation workflows by allowing journalists to search content from different sources.

The new workflows also feature an upgrade to KTBS’ Avid iNEWS system, as well as an updated Avid Media Composer for the promotions department.