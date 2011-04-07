KSL-TV Powers ENG with JVC

JVC GY-HM750L17L

JVC Professional Product Company has announced the details of a sale to KSL-TV including 19 ProHD camcorders, 13 handheld camcorders and 19 ASI modules.



The Salt Lake City-based NBC affiliate will be using their new purchase to being ENG efforts and phasing into full HD production. The GY-HM750L17L model cameras will replace tape-based Betacam SX models that have served the station for 12 years. The GY-HM100U handhelds will be deployed for one-man operations at sister outlets, KSL NewsRadio and the Deseret News newspaper.



Following an upgrade to the news production system, the KA-AS790G ASI modules will be integrated to deliver live video from the field, replacing older external encoders and microwave equipment. In a press release, the station noted a huge cost savings with the modules over an upgrade for their 16 sets of portable ENG equipment and five mobile trucks.



KSL-TV is the third station in the Salt Lake City market (DMA #32) to acquire JVC equipment, following CBS affiliate KUTV and ABC affiliate KTVX.



