KSFY-TV Launches from New Studio

ATLANTA—Gray Television owned station KSFY-TV in Sioux Falls, S.D., is getting cozy in its new downtown Sioux Falls studio. KSFY moved into its new two-story facility on Nov. 14 and immediately began broadcasting.

The state-of-the-art facility features the television studio, media control center and newsroom on the first floor. The second is for the sales department.

KSFY-TV signed a multi-year lease for the new space last year.