KRNV Reno upgrades with NVerzion

KRNV, the NBC-affiliate in Reno, Nev., has upgraded its facilities to include the latest NVerzion hardware platform to complement the station's NVerzion playout automation software system. The upgrade allows KRNV to benefit from the latest advancements, including Windows 7 support, and more precise control over equipment on the network for overall improved facility workflow.

Part of Intermountain West Communications Company, KRNV has been using NVerzion technology since 2003. The recently completed automation hardware upgrade ensures long-term compatibility with the Omneon playout servers. The upgrade included the latest Ethernet Machine Control (EMC) hardware/software solution to enable management and control of all the system elements via a network.