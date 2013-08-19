Kramer USA relocates to expanded headquarters

Kramer Electronics, suppliers of analog and digital audio, video and computer signal management products for a variety of professional video markets, has relocated to new U.S. headquarters, in Union, NJ, about 2mi from the company’s previous U.S. facility.

Due to increased sales and a stated commitment to further promote the professional AV industry through education, the new 60,000sq-ft home for Kramer USA will house sales, marketing and product development/support teams. The new building boasts a state-of-the-art training center and manufacturing operations.

The training center in Kramer’s new headquarters facility will allow a more hands-on and interactive learning environment for students, the company said. Kramer will be using the new training facility to provide Kramer Digital Systems Training (KDST), which can then lead to certification as a Kramer Certified Digitalist (KCD). This training includes an in-depth examination of the technologies and key principles all Pro AV professionals should know in order to best design, sell and install profitable digital AV systems. It will focus on real-world solution with a concentration on diagnosing and correcting digital signal flow challenges in both the design and installation phases. Accreditation, which includes a certificate and permission to use and display the KCD logo, will be awarded upon passing an open-book examination on the material presented during the training.

Dave Bright, president of Kramer USA, said that the goal is to “continue to provide and expand upon our valuable education programs, which cover the important technologies and concepts that permeate the market in this new ‘Digital Pro AV age’ we live and work in.”

Founded in 1981 by Dr. Joseph Kramer, with its world headquarters in Israel, Kramer Electronics Ltd.’s product line includes audio, video and computer signal processing equipment, distribution amplifiers (DAs), switchers, matrix switchers, digital and analog decoders and encoders, time-base correctors, presentation accessories, cable assemblies, scan converters, and scalers. Kramer also offers broadcast quality routers, distribution amplifiers and controllers through Kramer’s acquisition of Sierra Video Systems. Recently, the company added a line of Serial Digital (SDI), FireWire (IEEE 1394), DVI, HDMI and HDTV signal processing and distribution equipment.

In addition to the U.S., Kramer maintains corporate sales and distribution offices in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Finland, Sweden, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, Italy, India, China, Thailand, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Australia.