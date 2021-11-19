Korea-U.S. NextGen Broadcast Webinar Scheduled for Nov. 23

Anyone interested in learning about the latest developments in NextGen Broadcasting will have a chance to hear top ATSC 3.0 experts from South Korea and the U.S. presenting cutting edge work on NextGen TV during the "Korea—U.S. NextGen Broadcast" webinar scheduled for November 23 at 6 p.m. ET.

In a rare international exchange of new ideas, innovations and tests on NextGen TV, the webinar is designed to give a view of what NextGen TV spectrum usage could look like in the years to come.

It will feature speakers from KBS, MBC, LG Electronics, RAPA, CAST.ERA and DigiCAP in South Korea as well as speakers from ATSC, NAB, Sinclair, Pearl TV and BIA Advisory Services from the U.S.

The unusual event will be a Zoom call for the U.S. but in Korea it is a live in-person conference at JeJu island, which is a test bed for trials of ATSC 3.0. technologies .

More information on topics and the speaker list, which reads like a who’s who of ATSC 3.0 experts, is available in the graphic below.

Free registration for the event is available here .