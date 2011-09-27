KNME Upgrades with SSL



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.: An SSL C10 HD broadcast console is part of an HD upgrade at KNME, New Mexico PBS, in Albuquerque.



The console was chosen to manage the audio needs of a variety of programs, from simple talking head-type news presentations to multi-microphone panel discussion productions. "Choosing the right audio console for our facility upgrade was a challenge on many levels, given the range of items we needed to satisfy," says Franz Joachim, director of content for KNME, New Mexico PBS.



"The depth of available features was a big consideration, especially the Dialogue Automix option, along with the quality build of the console. As with most PBS stations, money is hard to come by, so our business model dictates having a console that will last 10 to 15 years and not become obsolete. The C10 addresses our requirements while delivering a streamlined workflow as a bonus."



KNME, the largest PBS station in New Mexico, uses the C10 to produce New Mexico in Focus, a weekly prime-time news magazine show, and daily production spots for Fox, CNN, MSNBC and CBS.



The Dialogue Automix and access lockout features have been a game changer, according to Joachim. "With our older analogue workflow, running the audio for a panel discussion was a nightmare involving an engineer and two to three students running groups of microphones with very mixed results. The C10 offers different levels of console function accessibility where I can employ the talents of our experienced staff members to create a preset for a show on the top level, lock out everything but the faders and Dialogue Automix and have a student with limited experience run the show with great results."



-- Prosound Network



