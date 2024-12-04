Knight Foundation Awards $1.5 Million To Expand Local Public Media News

BOULDER, Colo.—Public Media Co. has launched an initiative funded by a $1.5 million grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to help local public media organizations better understand and meet their communities’ information needs.

“We are pleased to support Public Media Company’s local news initiative,” said Marc Lavallee, director of technology product and strategy/journalism at the foundation. “The initiative will enable local leaders to bolster the local news that is so essential to their communities.”

The initiative is intended to support the growth of newsrooms and expand local coverage at public media groups throughout the country. Public Media Co. is working with several partners on the project to provide insights and support to assist local outlets in expanding news coverage and better connect with their communities, it said.

The grant is aimed at helping local public and independent media outlets, supporters and funders make informed decisions and to access assistance to strengthen local news ecosystems, it said.

“Public media is an important solution to the crisis in local news,” Public Media Co. CEO Tim Isgitt said. “Local public media organizations have earned the trust of their communities over decades and collectively reach 99% of the country. This initiative comes at a critical moment for ensuring communities continue to have access to essential local news and information.”

Public Media Co. managing director Stephen Holmes will lead the project with assistance from research, industry and funding partners. Findings will be made public, it said.

More information is available on the Public Media Co. website.