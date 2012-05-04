KMVT-TV upgrades control room as part of transition to HD local news production

KMVT-TV, the CBS affiliate serving Twin Falls, ID, has updated its control room as part of its migration to production of local news in HD.

The gear was purchased through Advanced Broadcast Solutions (ABS) in March. It includes a Ross Video Carbonite production switcher, XPression CG and BlackStorm playout server. The installation was the final step in KMVT-TV's HD news production upgrade.

According to Chris Pruitt, KMVT general manager, the new switcher and CG replaced a 20-year-old Grass Valley switcher and aging Pinnacle Deko and Scala graphics systems. Prior to the new server, video packages were played to air through an NLE system. KMVT chief engineer Shawn Butler installed the new equipment, which went live April 9.