KIT digital to debut latest kit at CommunicAsia

Video management software and services company KIT digital will showcase its latest software and solutions at CommunicAsia 2012 in Singapore.

The company will present the latest major upgrade to its Cosmos video management software, a broadcast-grade video asset management platform. This will include interactive demonstrations of the platform’s updated backend and its next-generation “VOD Store” frontend.

Demonstrations of new customer deployments to a variety of devices and employing novel user interfaces, including voice and gesture control, will also be on display at KIT digital’s booth through the duration of the show. Visitors will be able to experience the technology KIT has implemented for key customers like BSkyB, Mediaset, AT&T and Channel 4 in the UK.

The company will also demonstrate its next-generation social TV experience, the Social Program Guide (SPG). Targeted as a replacement for the typical TV remote control and electronic programming guide combination, this new solution is being trumpeted as a market first in socially-enabled video consumption and interaction.

KIT digital has also partnered with IBM to develop a new solution utilizing both companies’ software. The solution enables consumers to purchase, watch and share premium video content on multiple devices through a seamless, intuitive interface.

Demonstrations of the solution, which marries IBM’s business process management software with the Cosmos software platform, will be available at the show.

“The Asia Pacific market continues to adopt mobile and IP-video at a staggering pace, and we believe that we’re uniquely positioned to help the leading broadcasters, content owners and network operators of Asia go to the front of the pack,” said Nicole Dixon, Managing Director, KIT digital Asia-Pacific. “We’re excited to be participating in CommunicAsia this year. It’s an important event in our marketing calendar, providing us with an unparalleled opportunity to debut our latest offerings to the key telecommunication and broadcast players in the APAC region.”