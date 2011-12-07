Kino Polska expands with PlayBox Technology

PlayBox Technology has delivered a fully integrated multi-channel DVB workflow to Kino Polska in Poland. The broadcaster delivers a bouquet of channels for its viewers that include the nine film channels called FilmBox, as well as FashionBox, FightBox, DocuBox and more, totalling 15 channels. All channels are broadcast in 16:9, most in HD, and are transmitted to Central and Eastern Europe.

Kino Polska chose PlayBox Technology’s DVB workflow as the solution for its requirements, using AirBox DVB streamer for playout. The different channels use DVB SubtitlePlus servers which support up to 255 languages. The PlayBox DVB Muxer is used to distribute the signal with subtitles in multiple languages into multiple countries.

Future plans at Kino Polska TV include expanding the DVB workflow to open more channels in Poland and other regions of Central and Eastern Europe. These will be based on the same workflow with HD streaming, DVB subtitle servers and multiplexers.