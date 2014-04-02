KHQ Chooses ABS for Mobile Production Trailer

SEATAC, WASH.— Professional video and audio systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions today announced it has been contracted to design and build a 21-foot mobile production trailer for KHQ, the NBC affiliate in Spokane, Wash. Scheduled for delivery in late spring, the new trailer will be used to expand coverage of local sports and other live events.



KHQ purchased another production trailer from ABS in 2010, an SD system that upconverts footage to HD. That trailer will be moved to Yakima, Wash. to replace an aging production van, while the new trailer will be based in Spokane. KHQ provides year-round sports coverage for local high schools as well as Eastern Washington University, the University of Idaho, Spokane Community College and other schools.



“With the original one, we proved we can do low-cost, high-quality productions out of a small production trailer. That is frankly the key to the whole project,” said Paul Caryl, KHQ director of engineering. “It’s all about being able to do it cost effectively with a small crew but still get very good production values.”



The new trailer is a native HD system built around a Broadcast Pix Granite 1000 integrated production switcher, Yamaha digital audio console, RTS intercom, AJA Ki Pro Rack recorder and KUMO router, and Newtek 3Play slow motion instant replay system. It also includes four Sony Electronics HSC-100R digital triax cameras, three equipped with Fujinon 20x zoom lenses and one with a long 55x zoom lens.