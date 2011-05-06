KEYC-TV deploys HD news production

KEYC-TV, the CBS affiliate serving Mankato, MN, has added NewsFlow Complete, a fully integrated news production system from Video Technics and Comprompter, to meet its needs for an end-to-end HD broadcast server solution.



NewsFlow Complete coordinates scripting, ingesting, editing, organizing and presenting high-quality newscasts at a cost-effective price point.

“We knew what we wanted to achieve here at KEYC, and we knew we had a strict budget to meet our objectives,” said KEYC/FOX Mankato news director Dan Ruiter.

The NewsFlow Complete provided Ruiter with a solution that met the organization’s workflow requirements and stayed within its budget, he said.

“NewsFlow Complete provides my team the freedom to use HD and SD media in multiple formats while creating a single rundown,” Ruiter said. “This flexibility along with the proven integration with my existing newsroom system and nonlinear editor platforms was the key to my decision to move forward with this solution.”

NewsFlow Complete handles all text data and media feeds from ingest and editing to on-air playback and archiving. Built with non-proprietary, IT-based components, NewsFlow Complete is a seamless combination of software and hardware and provides real-time collaboration throughout the entire news production and scripting workflow from start to finish.

The NewsFlow Complete solution for KEYC includes the Apella HDS video server, VT Media Exchange Server with Java plug-ins and the VT Proxy Editor running Comprompter’s NewsKing Windows-based newsroom system to provide low resolution editing.

The Apella HDS is a multichannel HD/SD media server that supports a mixed database of DV and MPEG-2 files. The compact 3RU chassis features front-loading hot-swappable drive bays with up to 8TB of internal raid storage.