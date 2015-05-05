Kentucky Derby Draws 16 Million to NBC

STAMFORD, CONN.—NBC Sports’ said 16 million people on average watched Saturday’s 141st Kentucky Derby, citing Nielsen numbers. Viewership was up 4 percent over last year, when 15.3 million people tuned in to see California Chrome’s take the golden trophy.



Viewership peaked at 17.9 million from 6:30-6:45 p.m. Eastern when American Pharoah crossed the finish line.

Saturday’s Kentucky Derby is the most-watched Saturday afternoon sporting event since NBC’s telecast of the AFC Divisional Playoff on Jan. 10, 2015, when it had 34 million viewers for the Baltimore-New England playoff.



Other data for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby:



The Kentucky Derby (6:16-7:02 p.m. ET) posted a 9.6/23 national rating – up 2 percent from a 9.4/22 last year.

This is the fifth time in seven years (2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015) that NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage averaged more than 15 million viewers. From 1991-2008, Kentucky Derby average viewership did not reach 15 million.

Saturday’s pre-race coverage, which included the 5 p.m. ET show open narrated by Kentuckian Ashley Judd averaged 8.8 million viewers – third-highest for a pre-race show since 1992.

The “sNBC Sports Live Extra“ live stream of the Kentucky Derby—which required authentication for the first time—delivered 221,000 unique visitors, up 12 percent from last year (198,000), and the largest-ever Kentucky Derby audience on “NBC Sports Live Extra”. Coverage included four exclusive camera angles (grandstand, paddock, overhead, and jockey), bonus analysis from NBC Sports commentators, and replays and footage from the key “Road to the Kentucky Derby” prep races.

NBCSN’s live weekday coverage from Churchill Downs, beginning with Wednesday’s Kentucky Derby Draw Show, posted viewership increases each day with an average viewership increase of 32 percent from Wednesday through Friday.

Louisville, the home of the Kentucky Derby, topped the metered markets with a 35 rating/65 share (top 20 markets listed below).



KENTUCKY DERBY VIEWERSHIP201516.0 millionNBCAmerican Pharoah 2014 15.3 million NBC California Chrome 2013 16.2 million NBC Orb 2012 14.8 million NBC I’ll Have Another 2011 14.5 million NBC Animal Kingom 2010 16.5 million NBC Super Saver 2009 16.1 million NBC Mine That Bird 2008 14.2 million NBC Big Brown 2007 13.7 million NBC Street Sense 2006 12.9 million NBC Barbaro 2005 13.6 million NBC Giacomo 2004 14.6 million NBC Smarty Jones 2003 11.8 million NBC Funny Cide 2002 12.8 million NBC War Emblem 2001 13.5 million NBC Monarchos 2000 9.1 million ABC Fusaichi Pegasus 1999 9.9 million ABC Charismatic 1998 9.5 million ABC Real Quiet 1997 11.3 million ABC Silver Charm 1996 11.0 million ABC Grindestone 1995 9.3 million ABC Thunder Gulch 1994 12.2 million ABC Go For Gin 1993 11.5 million ABC Sea Hero 1992 13.7 million ABC Lil E Tee 1991 13.4 million ABC Strike The Gold 1990 15.6 million ABC Unbridled 1989 18.5 million ABC Sunday Silence

TOP METERED MARKETS FOR 2015 KENTUCKY DERBY (Race Portion)

1. Louisville 35.0/65 2. Ft. Myers 19.7/39 3. Cincinnati 17.7/38 4. West Palm Beach 16.8/32 5. Dayton 15.8/31 T6. Tampa-St. Pete 15.6/30 T6. Indianapolis 15.6/31 T6. Richmond 15.6/28 9. Orlando 14.7/30 10. Knoxville 14.6/27 11. Buffalo 14.5/31 12. Hartford 14.2/28 13. Nashville 13.6/26 14. Columbus 13.5/28 15. Boston 13.4/32 16. Denver 13.1/30 17. Albuquerque 12.9/28 18. Philadelphia 12.7/28 19. Oklahoma City 12.4/25 20. Milwaukee 11.9/28

In two weeks, Kentucky Derby winner American Pharoah will take the next step in his quest to become the first horse to win the Triple Crown in 37 years, since Affirmed in 1978. NBC Sports Group coverage of The Preakness Stakes from Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore, begins Friday, May 15 at 3 p.m. on NBCSN. NBC presents The Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 16 at 4:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN. All times Eastern.



PREAKNESS STAKES COVERAGE Date Time Event Network Fri., May 15 3 p.m. Preakness Classics NBCSN Fri., May 15 4 p.m. Black Eyed Susan NBCSN Sat., May 16 2:30 p.m. Preakness Saturday NBCSN Sat., May 16 4:30 p.m. Preakness Stakes NBC Sat., May 16 6:30 p.m. Preakness Post-Race Show NBCSN