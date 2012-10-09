Kenneth Copeland Ministries Selects Miranda Technologies’ Kaleido-X

MONTREAL—Kenneth Copeland Ministries, of Fort Worth, Texas, has chosen Miranda Technology’s Kaleido-X multiviewer to monitor the delivery of the global ministry’s “Believer's Voice of Victory” program. Miranda Technologies is a Belden brand and provider of integrated solutions for production, playout and delivery systems.



BVOV is available worldwide in multiple languages, both daily and Sunday, via television broadcast, podcasts and webcasts. The operation is supported by the ministry’s broadcast truck, which is equipped with a new Miranda NVISION 8280 router and linked to the Kaleido-X multiviewer.



“The Kaleido-X multiviewer is an impressive piece of technology that will enable us to see what is taking place throughout our broadcast chain with a high degree of accuracy and detail,” Kelley Hemphill, senior technical purchasing agent for Kenneth Copeland Ministries, said.



The 53-foot truck also includes seven cameras and the NVISION 8280 router. The truck is typically parked in a bay just outside the ministry’s studio and television building. According to Hemphill, it was designed by the ministry’s engineering team to function as both a fixed and mobile production control facility.



“We do almost all of our early engineering and all of our system integration. Our decisions on what equipment to use are therefore determined by extensive in-house research. During that period of research we take a close and careful look at absolutely every component. As we considered our choices for a multiviewer, Miranda was right at the top of our list from the beginning,” Hemphill said. “We had heard good things, and it just seemed the most user-friendly, flexible and powerful multiviewer available, which has proven to be the case.”



The multiviewer is a single 192-12 frame version with advanced metadata extraction, signal probing and alarming capabilities that make it highly suitable for production environments. It can be integrated with NVISON or third party routers to create versatile monitoring systems.



“The Kaleido-X’s rich integration with the NVISION router family will enable Kenneth Copeland Ministries to grow and develop its broadcast operations as it wishes for the foreseeable future,” said Jay Gravina, Miranda’s vice president of sales in the United States.



