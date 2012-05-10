KCET Selects Orad Virtual Studio for New Facility



LOS ANGELES: Orad announced that KCET-TV, the largest publicly supported independent television station in the United States, has purchased the Orad ProSet Virtual Studio system for one of its two new studios currently under construction in Burbank, Calif. The new broadcast facility is being equipped with Orad virtual studio technology.



KCET Vice President of Engineering and Operations Gordon Bell said, “We wanted one studio to have as much versatility as possible and Virtual seemed to meet all of our requirements, including a favorable ROI, quick changes for sets, no set storage, augmented reality elements.”



