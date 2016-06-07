KCET Implements Pebble Beach, Myers’ Integrated System

WEYBRIDGE, ENGLAND & BROOMFIELD, COLO.—Pebble Beach Systems and Myers recently deployed a Broadcast Exchange Format (BXF) based integrated system to their shared customer base. One of the customers was KCET, a public television stations serving Central and Southern California.

Gordon Bell

BXF is a SMPTE standard for data exchange that enables Pebble Beach and Myers clients to benefit from automated workflows between traffic and automation, according to the companies’ press release. Specifically, this allowed KCET to add Pebble’s Marina system to create a two-way communication with its previously installed Myers’ ProTrack for data exchange. KCET's Vice President of Engineering, Gordon Bell, said the station implemented BXF during construction of a new facility.

The BXF protocol provides a universal integration environment for the two systems to connect, with the web-based integration enabling a bidirectional exchange of data and an expansion of the total volume of metadata ProTrack and Marina can share. The integration also provides automated notifications and feedback between the two systems; search messaging capabilities between the two systems; real-time, as-run reporting; and heartbeat messages to verify system connectivity.

Interfaces now available to KCET as part of the BXF integration include Play-List, Live As-Run Media Update, Record-List, Ingest/Dub Order, Purge-Confirm, and Purge-List.