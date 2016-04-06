KCET Builds on Riedel Artist and RockNet Systems

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY—Califronia-based public TV station KCET recently acquired Riedel Communication’s Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom system and RockNet real-time audio network to help establish its communication network. According to Riedel, these systems help provide KCET with flexible communications across its production facilities and enables distribution of audio between its studios and control rooms.

KCET uses the Artist system in its Burbank, Calif.-based production facilities to link two control rooms, two production stages, 15 edit bays, tape rooms, master control/on-air operations, transmission and an insert studio. Six Connect Duo telephone hybrids serve as an interface between the Artist intercom system and ISDN and PSTN public telephone networks. The Riedel system is also integrated with KCET’s Telex BTR wireless systems and with its Harris Platinum SDI router via a MADI connection.

With the RockNet system, KCET is able to have a connection between stages and control rooms while facilitating creation of digital audio links throughout the facility. RockNet is integrated with KCET’s Yamaha digital mixing consoles to provide microphone pre-amplification and digital conversion.

Riedel is a German-based provider of video, audio, data and communications networks.