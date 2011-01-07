KARK-TV adds GY-HM790U cameras for local newscast production

KARK-TV, the NBC affiliate in Little Rock, AR, has acquired three JVC GY-HM790U ProHD cameras for production of its local newscasts.

The Nexstar Broadcasting station, which serves the Little Rock-Pine Bluff market, has been using the cameras in its main studio daily since June. While the new JVC cameras are currently being used for SD production, the station is expected to move to HD production early this year.

With a redesigned studio adapter sled and modular design, the GY-HM790 is well-suited for multicore or fiber-based studios. Its three, 1/3in, progressive-scan CCDs produce 1280 x 720 and 1920 x 1080 images, and its proprietary MPEG-2 encoder supports 1080i, 720p and 480i SD.