KAIL-TV Upgrades Fresno Facilities With NVerzion



SALT LAKE CITY: NVerzion announced that KAIL-TV in Fresno, Calif., has upgraded its facilities to include the latest NCompass software platform to complement the station’s NVerzion playout automation software system. The upgrade allows KAIL-TV to manage automatically the processing and playout of file-based content received through content delivery systems like Pitch Blue and Pathfire. The expansion, which also included upgrading the existing Harmonic video server for added storage, was performed by NVerzion without disrupting KAIL-TV’s normal, day-to-day operations.



KAIL-TV has relied on NVerzion since 2007. The latest upgrade with NCompass combines with the previously installed components to manage, record, and segment the program content from sources such as Pathfire and Pitch Blue, based on user-defined rules. The NCompass software manages ingest of incoming files and converts them instantly for editing or simple turnaround for playout with minimal human intervention.





