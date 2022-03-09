JVC To Feature 500, 900 Series Cameras, New PTZ Models at 2022 NAB Show

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC Professional Video will showcase its CONNECTED CAM remote production solutions at the 2022 NAB Show , April 23-27, in Las Vegas at its suite in the Wynn Hotel.

Among the products to be shown for the first time will be the new KY-PZ400N 4K PTZ and KY-PZ200/N HD PTZ cameras, which will join the company’s GY-HC500 4K handheld camcorder and GY-HC900 2/3-inch ENG/studio camera in its exclusive NAB suite at the hotel, the company said.

“After a much-anticipated three years, we are excited to once again join our industry colleagues at the NAB Show,” said JVC general manager of engineering Edgar Shane. “We look forward to showcasing our latest cameras, including our PTZ, 500 Series and 900 Series CONNECTED CAMs. These acquisition solutions fit perfectly into any workflow and are designed for streamlined and efficient REMI applications.”

The cameras integrate SRT video transport with enhanced error correction for resilient performance regardless of internet congestion to guard against packet loss and high jitter. HEVC encoding maintains video quality while sending video via the internet at reduced data rates. Each stream includes vertical interval time code (VITC) synchronized to Network Time Protocol for remote, multi-camera synchronization in live production, the company said.

The KY-PZ200N and KY-PZ200 also support UVC (USB Video Class), which enables the cameras to be used as webcams. They can be directly connected to a PC using a USB 3.0 cable, allowing them to operate smoothly for a range of digital applications, it said.

Integrated NDI|HX technology from the Vizrt Group give the 4K KY-PZ400NW/NB and HD KY-PZ200NW/NB CONNECTED CAM PTZ cameras plug-and-play compatibility with NewTek TriCaster, vMix and a growing list of applications that support NDI, such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, it said.

The GY-HC900 and GY-HC500 CONNECT CAM camcorders offer integrated SRT encoders, a variety of on-board recording capabilities, such as 10-bit 4:2:2 H.264 and ProRes, HDR imaging and remote-control functionality. Built-in recording features include dual memory card slots for standard SDHX/SDXC media and optional SSD and flexible recording options like redundant, relay and back-up modes, it said.

The three CMOS 2/3-inch GY-HC900 camera accepts a variety of B4-mount broadcast lenses, while the GY-HC500 features a 20x optical zoom with a lossless 40x option when shooting in HD mode, it said.

Both support hybrid workflow options, such as local studio and remote production and simultaneous recording and streaming.

See JVC at its NAB suite in the Wynn Hotel.