JVC Announces 84-Inch ProVérité 4K LCD Monitors

WAYNE, N.J.— JVC today announced two new ProVérité 4K 84-inch LCD monitors, the PS-840UD Professional Series monitor for commercial installations and the RS-840UD Reference Series monitor for home theaters. The new models are JVC’s largest professional-grade 4K LCD monitors, with a native screen resolution of 3840x2160—four times the resolution of full HD.



The RS-840UD features an IPS LCD panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and 10-bit color depth housed in a slim bezel with a 178-degree viewing angle. ELED Illuminated, it produces images from a variety of HD and 4K input sources. Other features include audio I/O for the built-in 15W speaker and a table base. The RS-840UD will be marketed as a complementary addition to JVC’s Reference Series projection systems sold through home theater custom installers.



The PS-840UD was developed for business and industry use, command and control applications, and public signage. It has the same features as the RS-840UD, but adds compatibility with the Intel open pluggable specification (OPS) for digital signage devices. Supported by JVC’s technical support team, the PS-840UD 4K panel will be marketed through JVC Professional Products’ authorized Pro Video resellers.



The RS-840UD and PS-840UD are each priced under $20,000 and will be available in January 2013.