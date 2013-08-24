John Lennon Educational Tour Bus deploys Digital Rapids encoding system

The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is using Digital Rapids' StreamZHD encoding system to educate students and deliver online streams of live productions from its state-of-the-art, mobile audio and HD video recording and production facility.

The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is a non-profit organization that has traveled across the United States and Canada for the past 16 years serving as a living legacy to John Lennon by providing young people with free access to hands-on music and video creation.

The StreamZHD system encodes HD source signals into multiple concurrent live output streams ranging from mobile to HD resolutions.

Digital Rapids' StreamZHD ingest, encoding and archive systems deliver high-quality, multi-format video capture, encoding, transcoding and streaming in versatile configurations that integrate into professional environments.

