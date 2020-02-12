Jim Gaffigan to Headline NAB Show Sunday Kick Off

WASHINGTON—The 2020 NAB Show is set to welcome comedian Jim Gaffigan for a performance at the first-ever NAB Show Sunday Kick Off event. With the annual conference shifting its start date from the traditional Monday to Sunday (April 19), the Kick Off event was added to get the ball rolling on the latest edition.

Gaffigan is a five-time Grammy-nominated comedian, as well as an actor, writer, producer and author. He has TV and film credits that include “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” “Portlandia,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Law & Order,” “Three Kings,” “Super Troopers,” “Chappaquiddick” and more. His performance at the 2020 NAB Show is part of his 2020 “The Pale Tourist” comedy tour.

“Jim is known for his unique brand of humor and we are excited to kick off this year’s show with an energetic opening and some good laughs,” said Gordon Smith, NAB president and CEO. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the new show pattern and welcome the 2020 attendees.”

Smith’s State of the Broadcast Industry address and the presentation of the Spirit of Broadcasting Award and Distinguished Service Award will remain on Monday of the show (April 20) during the NAB Show Welcome event.