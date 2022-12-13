Jesse Jackson Backs Standard General’s Proposed Deal for Tegna
Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition said it “wholeheartedly support” the $8.6B deal
WASHINGTON D.C.—Rev. Jesse Jackson has sent a letter to the FCC saying the Rainbow PUSH Coalition he heads is backing the proposed $8.6B deal for Standard General to acquire the Tegna station group.
In the letter Jackson write that “I want to take this opportunity to extend my full support of Mr. Soo Kim and Standard General. After meeting with Soo Kim and upon careful and scrupulous review of his record on diversity and inclusion, my team and I wholeheartedly support the purchase of Tegna.”
“Soo Kim, being Korean-American, is sensitive to the plight of racial justice, equity and inclusion,” Jackson continued. “It is my strong belief that Soo Kim would be committed to inclusion which leads to growth in the America of our dreams. He will honor the spirit and the law representing the best in American ideals.”
Jackson also noted that their support comes at a time when “the attack on Asian Americans, anti-Semitism and the attempt by leadership to turn back racial justice are foremost in his mind. He is one of us.”
“The Rainbow PUSH Coalition will continue to monitor the project as we do with all of our corporate partners on Wall Street, Silicon Valley and globally to ensure that promises made are promises kept,” Jackson concluded.
George Winslow
